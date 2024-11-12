WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Doesn't Get Why This NWO Member Never Got Over In US

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has discussed why a popular NJPW star wasn't a success in WCW in the '90s, despite being a top guy in Japan.

On his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash was asked a fan why Scott Norton didn't get a bigger push in the '90s, citing how the two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion had a great physique and may have been a good candidate to hold a title in WCW. The WWE Hall of Famer replied that Scott Norton was great in Japan, but doesn't understand why he wasn't a success in the US.

"He was used ... he was a top guy in Japan all through that period," Nash began. "I don't know why it didn't translate [in the US.] I think, you know, he was a stud."

He recalled his time in WCW when there were several athletic big guys, one of whom was Norton. Nash praised Norton's in-ring ability, especially when he teamed with Bam Bam Bigelow and the duo's tag team matches with the Steiner Brothers in New Japan.

"My first tour, it was him and Vader and Tony Halme — there was a couple. Norton was, there was — if you guys want to look at some classic New Japan matches, Norton and Bam Bam [Bigelow] had a series of tag matches with the Steiners that are fu**ing really some [great matches]. That Japanese style was, you know, Norton worked super strong but Bam Bam was so athletic and, of course, the Steiners are just incredible," said Nash.

Norton first joined NJPW in 1990, and then later moved to WCW in 1995 where he joined Nash in the nWo. During his run with WCW, he had his first of two reigns as IWGP Heavyweight Champion in NJPW, where he was seen as a main event star.

