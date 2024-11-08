Bo Dallas Discusses Importance Of The Fireflies In The WWE Universe

Bray Wyatt factored several gimmicks into his various personas that always added to his presentation, especially his entrances. While he changed from being a southern cult leader, to having multiple personalities, to later his final more ethereal character, fans always lit up their phones to create the effect of "fireflies" during his entrance.

Having taken on his brother's work since his passing, Bo Dallas carries on Wyatt's legacy as Uncle Howdy alongside the Wyatt Sicks, and fans still shine the "fireflies" for him and his stablemates during their matches and entrances. Speaking with "Collider," Dallas explained how the aforementioned "fireflies" are more significant than they were before. "It is as if we're grieving together, and I think people can feel our intentions and what we're trying to do," he explained. "It's unlike anything I've ever been involved with ... we're trying to get through this together because we miss him, and we want him back."

The legacy Wyatt left behind is likely a heavy burden to bear, but it seems like Dallas is devoted to honoring his brother, explaining how important it is to him to make sure he does right by the "Eater of Worlds." "This is everything I love. It's what's keeping me going right now. I know I'm in the right place, and I'm doing the right thing," Dallas added. Elsewhere during the same interview, Dallas also revealed where he and the Wyatt Sicks get their inspiration from, citing popular horror author Stephen King, and several of his fictional characters and stories.

