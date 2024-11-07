WWE's Bo Dallas Reveals Horror Adaptation He Draws Wyatt Sicks Inspiration From

Author Stephen King is a horror legend, with his novels and short stories inspiring countless movies and TV shows over the years. During a recent interview with Collider, WWE star Bo Dallas cited one King adaptation as particularly influential, both for himself and his late brother Windham "Bray Wyatt" Rotunda.

"Growing up, me and Windham were obsessed with horror movies," Dallas said. "One of our biggest influences was the '90s version of 'The Stand' by Stephen King. We both loved that, and it's funny because when we were coming up with ideas for characters, we both independently decided to draw inspiration from Randall Flagg without even realizing the other was doing it."

In "The Stand," a devastating flu wipes out the majority of the planet's population, with the survivors gathering in two separate cities before a climactic showdown. Flagg is the story's primary villain, bringing together a coalition of violent followers in Las Vegas, Nevada. The character was played by Jamey Sheridan in the 1994 miniseries.

WWE Director of Creative Development Rob Fee is another figure who has had an important role in shaping the Wyatt Sicks. Continuing to discuss the ideas behind the group, Fee revealed the inspiration behind the faction's creepy vignettes.

"We took a lot of inspiration from analog horror, where the production is gritty and realistic," Fee stated. "We wanted it to feel like someone with a camcorder was capturing this — not something polished or supernatural, but something that felt real."

In recent weeks, the Wyatt Sicks have been targeting The Miz, with the group revealing they had abducted the wrestler during this week's "WWE Raw." The Judgment Day had been interacting with The Miz in the lead-up to his kidnapping, but Dallas was sure to clarify to his former Miztourage mentor that he was the target of their ire, rather than Karrion Kross and his followers.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Collider with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.