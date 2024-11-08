AEW's Mercedes Mone Getting Entrepreneurial Advice From Snoop Dogg

By now it's common knowledge that legendary rapper Snoop Dogg is the cousin of AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, who has even had the hip hop icon accompany her to the ring in WWE. Snoop has had several business ventures over the years, and is considered a brand unto himself today, and as "The CEO," it's only natural that Mone would try and learn a few business tips from her successful cousin.

In the latest "Mone Mag," the TBS Champion recalled joining Snoop in a business meeting after a party, since she wanted to see firsthand how he deals with business proceedings. "Snoop was literally surrounded by billionaires to discuss what is next for his Dr. Bombay's ice cream brand," she recalled. "Snoop had such a commanding presence. Everyone in the room was so nervous and in awe of him." Mone further claimed that the multi-billionaires were shy in Snoop's presence, and couldn't even speak directly to him. "As I legit want to learn more and more about how to be a CEO, it was an invaluable experience. I feel so grateful for Snoop to be able to learn from the very best."

Not too long ago, Mone sat down for an interview with "WTOP News," where she revealed that she only met Snoop by the time she was ten, and was told that he was a famous rapper. By the age of 16, Snoop took her to WrestleMania 24, where the two of them bonded. She claims their friendship has since revolved around the love of wrestling, and that Snoop grew up a wrestling fan. Mone further claimed that he was one of the people she told about her aspirations to become a wrestler.

