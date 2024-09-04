AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone Opens Up About Her Relationship With Cousin Snoop Dogg

It's not everyday that a professional wrestler is related to someone just as popular and groundbreaking as they are. In the case of Mercedes Mone, whose first cousin happens to be the well-renowned, multi-Platinum rapper, and WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg, her ambitions to hit his levels of achievement are just getting started. On the surface, they look like they've been close for most of their lives, but Mone's relationship with Snoop began later on in her life.

"I didn't know him until I was probably like 10 years old and my dad was like, 'Your cousin is a really famous rapper now,' and I'm like, 'Oh, cool,'" Mone told "WTOP News". "When I was 16, he took me to WrestleMania 24, and that's when we really started to become close. Our bond is the love of wrestling; he grew up such a wrestling fan and I grew up watching wrestling, so when we went to WrestleMania together ... I told him one day I wanted to be a wrestler."

From the moment Mone told Snoop Dogg about her desire to become a wrestler, he was in her corner. From making and adding bars to her former theme song in WWE to walking her down to her match at WrestleMania 32, the rapper followed up on that promise to support her.

Despite what she acknowledges as "audience fatigue" in her TBS Championship defense against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Mone is still on cloud nine from that match at All In last Sunday. Mone also successfully defended the NJPW Strong Women's Championship against Momo Watanabe at NJPW's Capital Collision.

