Mercedes Mone Says She's 'Still On A High' From AEW TBS Title Defense At All In

In August 2023, Mercedes Mone was specially invited to attend All Elite Wrestling's inaugural All In event from London's Wembley Stadium. Fast forward 12 months, and Mone was now competing at the event, with her TBS Championship on the line. Much like her first, Mone's second appearance at All In yielded a lot of eyes, and additional success, as she retained her title with a victory over "The DMD" Britt Baker. In a new interview with WTOP News, Mone reflected on her back-to-back experiences in Wembley Stadium, noting that she still had a feeling of euphoria from the latter.

"I'm still on a high from it," Mone said. "Last year I was just a fan in attendance with a broken heel dreaming about which company I'm going to be in. Now this year performing at All In at Wembley was such a dream come true, it was so amazing, the crowd was electric and I can't wait to do it all again next year at All In in Dallas, Texas. It's been such an exciting time for professional wrestling because of AEW — and I enjoy being the face of TBS."

Coming off her win against Baker, Mone held a backstage championship celebration on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite." This gathering was later interrupted by Private Party's Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, the former of whom attempted to flirt with Mone. Thanks to the help of AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, though, Mone convinced Private Party to retreat, so her party could continue.

