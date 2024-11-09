Roman Reigns Rejects Sami Zayn In Emotionally Charged Opening Segment On WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns kicked off "WWE SmackDown" this week for the first time since losing at Crown Jewel last weekend, but a potential reunion of the original Bloodline has been delayed — at least for now.

In the opening match of the Riyadh event, Reigns and The Usos reunited in a trios bout against Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu, with the match ending after Sikoa pinned Reigns. After the bout, Sami Zayn emerged to save Jey from an additional attack from The New Bloodline, but accidentally landed the Helluva Kick on Reigns with Sikoa escaping. Friday night, Jey told Reigns that there was a lot of misunderstandings and called on his cousin to hear out the former "Honorary Uce," prompting Zayn to make his own entrance.

Advertisement

Zayn immediately said that he didn't mean to land his finisher on Reigns, but cleared up that he'd only initially came to save Jey. He said he had thought a lot of time since their last outing to share the ring with the "Original Tribal Chief," but he had to admit that it felt special being back there with the original group, and it took him back to a special time in his career and with "family." He said he knew somewhere that Reigns still felt the same way about him too, evident by the fact he was still listening to him, and even went as far to say he thought Reigns loved him. Alas, after insisting that Reigns apologize to Jey, the "OTC" offered an apology to his cousin — but only for allowing him to waste his time on Zayn, saying he wasn't family and he only cared about vengeance against Sikoa and the New Bloodline. Zayn then left on his own, rejected by Reigns. Later backstage, Jey tried to talk to Reigns once more, but didn't like his attitude and walked off, as did Jimmy, leaving Reigns similarly alone.

Advertisement