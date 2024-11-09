Original Bloodline Reunites On WWE SmackDown, Will Enter WarGames At Survivor Series

The Original Bloodline has fully reunited with Sami Zayn, the latest to throw the "ones" up with Roman Reigns, along with The Usos, during "WWE SmackDown."

After an opening segment that saw Reigns reject a reconciliation with his former "Honorary Uce" and subsequently appear to lose the trust of The Usos, Reigns came to the ring on his own during the main event segment to confront Solo Sikoa. Reigns challenged his cousin to a singles match, but Sikoa laughed in his face, challenging him instead to find four more others backstage ready to support him in a war. Reigns asked Sikoa if his intention was WarGames, saying Sikoa only had three men beside him; Sikoa then claimed Zayn had joined his side in the battle, prompting Zayn to emerge at the top of the ramp. Zayn stood and watched as Reigns was attacked by The Bloodline, with The Usos coming down to save their cousin.

Sikoa called for Zayn to deliver the Helluva Kick to Reigns, but Zayn instead kicked Sikoa's head, allowing for Reigns to hit a spear, and then The Original Bloodline fought the rest of the mutineers to clear the ring. Zayn and Reigns stared one another down as The Usos threw up the ones, the former raising his own finger and visibly asking Reigns "Are you in, or are you out?" Reigns finally raised a finger with the other three, signaling that at least for now, the band is back together.

As the segment closed, commentary stated clearly that Reigns, Zayn and The Usos would meet Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and the one-time Guerrillas of Destiny at Survivor Series in a WarGames match. It remains unclear whether a fifth man will be added to each side, but the reiteration of the five-on-five format WWE has used in main roster WarGames matches thus far suggests there are more participants to come.

