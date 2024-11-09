Dave Meltzer Explains Why NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Main Event Is Weakest In Recent Memory

The main event for NJPW's biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 19 on January 4, 2025, has officially been confirmed, as Zack Sabre Jr. will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Shota Umino. However, the hype around the match doesn't seem to be as high compared to previous years, and in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer broke down why he believes the upcoming main event is the weakest NJPW has booked in some time.

Meltzer admitted that the match does make sense from a matchmaking perspective, as Umino defeated Sabre in the 2024 G1 Climax tournament, but from a business perspective, the match is a huge risk. For the champion, Meltzer believes that he is a great wrestler but hasn't fully proven himself as a draw in NJPW, while Umino is one of the next generation of stars the company is looking to get over with the fans, but Meltzer simply doesn't believe that Umino is ready for such a big spot on the card.

Speaking of the fans, Meltzer noted that NJPW fans have started to turn on Umino for being pushed too heavily, and ahead of stars some believe are more deserving. The boos that he received when he challenged Sabre to a title match weren't as severe as the ones he received at NJPW's two previous major events, but Meltzer claimed they were more groans than boos, which at times can be even worse. Overall, Meltzer understood why the match was made, but considering NJPW is at a low point when it comes to popularity, he questioned why the company didn't go for a bigger, or more mainstream name with more drawing power to headline their biggest show of the year for their most coveted prize.

