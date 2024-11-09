AEW's Darby Allin Explains Why He Thinks 'Superstar' Is A Stupid Term For Wrestlers

A term frequently used by former WWE CEO Vince McMahon to describe his talent was "Superstar," in order to refrain from referring to anyone on the roster as a professional wrestler. Overtime, talent employed within WWE or wrestlers who have since left the company have voiced their hatred towards the term, as some find it rather insulting to the sport and their character. Speaking with Renee Paquette and RJ City on AEW's "Meal and a Match," former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin provided his thoughts on the phrase, explaining how it can make wrestlers appear superior or above everyone else.

Advertisement

"I think being a spokesperson for the younger kids, being like, they can like see me and relate. Like I'm not just coming in and be like "yo everything's perfect, I'm a Superstar." I'm like, Superstar is just such a stupid term. We're like, you're down here, we're up here, we're Superstars. No, like I'm one of you who just made it, you know what I mean? And you can make it too."

Allin isn't the first AEW wrestler to complain about the use of the term Superstar, as Eddie Kingston claimed the word had been drilled into the heads of talent, and pointed out how legends such as Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes were never referred to as Superstars.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Meal and a Match" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Advertisement