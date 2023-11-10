Weird Rules WWE Makes Wrestlers Follow

A career as a WWE Superstar is far different than most professional journeys people set out to take in their lives. But it also shares some similarities that anyone can relate to, including strange rules that must be followed.

Most of these are a bit more off the beaten path than "no personal phone calls at the office," simply on account of the nature of life as a professional wrestler sports entertainer being far different than most walks of life, but all of them are interesting, to say the least.

We'll get to the banned words thing in a bit, but beyond that, there are plenty of oddball rules that Superstars have to follow. We'll only scratch the surface here, but let's have a look at some weird rules that WWE talents have had (and in some cases, still have) to obey over the years.