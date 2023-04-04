Finn Balor Shares Photo Of Head Staples He Received After WWE WrestleMania 39 Injury

While he may have emerged alive from his brutal Hell in a Cell match with Edge at Wrestlemania 39, Finn Balor did not escape unscathed. "The Rated R Superstar" battered "The Demon" with a barrage of signature maneuvers and weapons on the second night of this year's "Showcase of the Immortals," including a ladder that struck the Judgment Day member in the head and busted him wide open. The match was paused as Balor received an injection to numb the pain and some temporary staples to stop the bleeding from ringside doctors. More work was required once Balor got backstage after the match. Now, the former WWE Universal Champion is revealing the full extent of the damage.

"The Prince" shared two pictures on Twitter revealing the battle scars from "Brood Edge." In one picture, you can see the various marks and bruises left over from the chairs and kendo sticks the "Ultimate Opportunist" used against Balor. And the other shows off the 14 staples now holding a massive gash closed on the head of the Bullet Club founder.

After suffering damage like that, it's not that surprising that Balor did not appear on the "Raw" after WrestleMania along with his stablemates Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest, who brutally attacked Bad Bunny at ringside and put the Grammy Award-winning artist through a table. However, if the extremely physical culmination of their long-standing rivalry had gone on as long as planned, it's entirely possible that both Balor and Edge could have sustained even more severe injuries. While we may never know what else these two warriors had in store for each other in this match, it will be interesting to see what each of them decides to focus on next.