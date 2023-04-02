Finn Balor Busted Open During WWE WrestleMania Match, Received An Injection And Staples At Ringside

Finn Balor's "Demon" persona suffered a rare loss tonight on Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania, and some injury was added to the insult when a ladder struck him in the face and busted him open. The blood caused a temporary stoppage of the match while Balor was attended to by medical staff, and Pro Wrestling Insider had some additional details. According to PWI, Balor was given "what appeared to be a numbing agent via injection," and also had the cut stapled shut at ringside. He then continued his Hell in a Cell match with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who ultimately came out victorious after a con-chair-to. PWI's report concluded that Balor was "one insanely tough SOB."

The feud between Edge and Balor dates back to last summer, when Edge's villainous stable, The Judgment Day, turned on him following WWE Hell in a Cell. Four ensuing WWE premium live events (Clash at the Castle, Extreme Rules, Elimination Chamber, and now WrestleMania) featured confrontations between Edge and Balor, with Balor winning their "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules but losing on every other occasion. Their WrestleMania match was notable for the Hell in a Cell stipulation, which hadn't occurred at WrestleMania since 2016, and the unique entrances employed by both men, with Balor coming out as "The Demon" and Edge returning to his vampiric roots as "Brood Edge."

This wasn't the first time a "Demon" Balor match has been temporarily stopped due to an accidental cut. It also happened at "NXT" Takeover: Dallas in 2016, when Balor's opponent for the "NXT" Championship, Samoa Joe, was busted open during their match.