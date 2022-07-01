One wrestler who helped shape Damian Priest as an in-ring competitor was the late, great Scott Hall, A.KA. Razor Ramon.

While on “Under the Ring”, former WWE United States Champion Damian Priest recalled the two-time WWE Hall of Famer permitting him to use Hall’s most famous maneuver.

“[Scott Hall] was just as cool as the character, I’ll tell you that much,” Priest said. “… one of my idols and he’s giving me advice, sitting down with me, watching my matches, you know, pointing out stuff and trying to make it better, and then me asking him, ‘Would it be cool if I did the walk and the, you know, the Razor’s Edge?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, man!’ He goes, ‘Anything that will remind people of me’.”

Hall sadly passed away on March 14th, 2022 following three heart attacks two days prior. Hall had struggled throughout the years with addiction, but nevertheless left a huge impact on the world of professional wrestling. While with WWE, Hall won the Intercontinental Championship four times under the Razor Ramon persona.

Hall made the jump in 1996 to WWE’s rival promotion at the time, WCW, where he went on the be one of the most featured talents the company had, as he was a key member of the Outsiders and the subsequent faction, The New World Order. The nWo was originally comprised of Hall and WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan. While with WCW, Hall would win the WCW Tag Team Championships seven times, the WCW United States Championship twice, and the WCW World Television Championship once.

Priest has used the Razor’s Edge maneuver multiple times now and is part of a faction alongside Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, known collectively as The Judgment Day. The faction originally started at WrestleMania 37, which began with just Edge and Damian Priest after Priest’s distraction helped Edge defeat AJ Styles. Ripley later joined and the three The Judgment Day members defeated the team of Liv Morgan, Balor, and Styles.

The following night on “Monday Night Raw,” Edge was set to introduce the newest member to the faction, which ended up being Balor. However, the three wrestlers decided to betray Edge, beating him up before hitting the Rated-R Superstar with a Conchairto, a move made famous by Edge & Christian.

