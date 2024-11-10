Jack Perry's Next AEW TNT Title Defense Officially Set For Full Gear PPV

Jack Perry's next TNT Championship challenger was determined during "AEW Collision" after he completed his seventh title defense. Perry defeated Action Andretti after just shy of ten minutes of action, looking to make an address as he took a microphone. Before he could speak a word, Daniel Garcia's music hit and he power walked to the ring. The champion handed the microphone over to the surprise of Garcia, but he took it and lambasted his rival, saying that unlike Perry he wrestles for a purpose other than himself. He laid down the challenge for Full Gear, grabbing Perry by the beard as he gestured towards the sign. Perry asked for the microphone back, and said that Garcia will have his match, but he isn't ready for it.

Advertisement

Garcia and Perry have been on the path to a showdown in the ring since the former made his return to AEW in October. Garcia confirmed he would be staying with the promotion after some speculation over his future, and later confronted Perry with the goal of winning his first title. Garcia's last singles match was technically a loss, having been underhandedly defeated by MJF at All Out in September, though he would get something of a last laugh as he decimated the victor after the bell. Before that was his last title match, coming up short against Will Ospreay for the International Championship in July.