Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir Help Death Riders Retain AEW World Trios Titles On Collision

The Death Riders (formerly Blackpool Combat Club) trio of PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli retained their Trios titles during "AEW Collision," defeating The Conglomeration's Kyle O'Reilly, Tomohiro Ishii, and Mark Briscoe with an assist from Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir.

The match saw The Conglomeration take an early advantage over Yuta, with each member tagging in and getting offense in. But The Death Riders fought their way back on top with the use of underhanded tactics; Castagnoli wiping out Ishii while PAC got illegal offense in on legal man O'Reilly, allowing for Yuta to tag Castagnoli in and land a flying European Uppercut. They each then took turns at hammering O'Reilly, but the "Violent Artist" fought his way through and tagged out to Ishii, spurring on the events that would bring the bout to its closing stretch.

With all six competitors down after a melee and the referee making the count, Moxley's music hit and he emerged with Shafir, prompting Orange Cassidy to come out and stare his potential Full Gear opponent down. Shafir got the decisive interference in the end, hitting O'Reilly with a briefcase – supposedly containing the World title – before he was rolled back into the ring, Yuta hitting the Busaiku Knee to secure the retention by pinfall. Cassidy hit Yuta with an Orange Punch after the bell, further diving into Castagnoli to trigger a brawl between The Death Riders and The Conglomeration with the former team retreating to close the show.

