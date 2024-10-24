Dave Meltzer Shares 'Strong Presumption' About AEW Full Gear World Title Match

Ever since he told Tony Schiavone that AEW wasn't "your company anymore," Jon Moxley has proven those words to be true. That's because Moxley, alongside Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Pac, and Marina Shaffir, have taken control over AEW themselves. Over the past few weeks, the group has claimed the AEW World Title following Moxley's WrestleDream win over Bryan Danielson, annihilated Danielson with a post-match assault, and created an unstable environment within AEW, targeting everyone from wrestlers to producers, such as Chuck Taylor.

With all the intrigue Moxley and his friends have created, it's left people wondering just who could be challenging him for the championship at AEW Full Gear next month, especially with Darby Allin nowhere to be seen since WrestleDream. Fortunately, Dave Meltzer may have an answer. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer stated it was a "strong presumption" that the Full Gear main event would see Moxley defending the title against Orange Cassidy.

Aside from Allin, Cassidy has been seen as a potential challenger for Moxley ever since the end of WrestleDream, where Cassidy was one of the many AEW babyfaces watching in despair as the medical team worked on a prone Danielson. Since then, several AEW roster members have looked to Cassidy to be a leader, of which he showed some reluctance to. It remains to be seen if that's changed following last night's "Dynamite," however, following the attack on Taylor, Cassidy's long-time friend and stablemate.

If Cassidy vs. Moxley is the Full Gear main event, it will not be their first high profile encounter. The duo previously headlined AEW All Out 2023, with Moxley defeating Cassidy to win the International Championship, then faced off again at Full Gear, where Cassidy defeated Moxley to win back the gold.