Bully Ray Lays Out Message Fans Are Sending To AEW

AEW's declining viewership is topical at the moment, but the promotion's shows are similarly bleeding audience members, despite all the new signings and themed specials. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray said this is a clear sign being sent by actual fans of AEW and something the promotion needs to urgently take a look at.

According to the veteran, people are overcomplicating the reason why AEW's ratings are declining, and opined that it's as simple as either liking a song or not liking it. "Right now, fans are telling AEW that they don't like the product that they are being given," he pointed out. "Not only in the ratings, but in the houses." However, he noted that there is an argument that people are flocking to streaming instead, but that it's still the minority of fans.

Ray further noted that AEW used to fill arenas on Wednesday nights, but the company is now struggling across the board, which he believes is a result of preconditioning the audience. "They have blown through everything," he added, explaining that the product moves too fast and fans are actually out of breath. "Watching AEW right now is as if you started with the first, like, four or five installments of the Fast and Furious, and then you ask somebody to sit down and watch The Godfather."

"One company is relying on old school rules of professional wrestling and that's the WWE," Bully noted, pointing out how the promotion is focusing on storylines like The Bloodline. "Don't be the alternative and get away from the pillars and foundation of what pro wrestling is."

