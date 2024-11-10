Female WWE Stars Comment On Introduction Of New Women's United States Championship

WWE shocked the women's wrestling world on the November 8 episode of "WWE SmackDown," when Nick Aldis unveiled the new Women's United States Championship. Since the announcement of the dual-brand midcard title, several of WWE's best women have taken to various social media platforms to give their thoughts on the title's introduction.

Bayley, multi-time women's world champion, beamed with pride at the announcement of the new title in a quote-retweet of Aldis' announcement. Bayley took to X (formerly Twitter) to refer to the new title as "huge for [WWE's] women's division."

Finally! Whether you've been here for 15 years or 15 weeks, this is huge for our women's division. Proud ❤️ https://t.co/NLUZtoLtMl — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 9, 2024

Michin, one of Bayley's known allies on Friday nights, responded in simpler terms. Michin wrote a shout of enthusiasm before ending her tweet with "#MichintheManiac," perhaps alluding to her intentions to fight for the title.

Known "SmackDown" villainess Chelsea Green threw her comically large hat into the ring with a post of her own. She applauded herself for trending on X (formerly known as Twitter) before explicitly cautioning Doris Burke, who was trending alongside her, against interfering with her shot at the title. Over on "WWE Raw," Natalya expressed her excitement for a new women's title. She then reminded viewers that it had been seven years since she last won a singles' title in WWE to subtly stake her claim on the fresh gold.

Zelina Vega's statement was brief but impactful. Fans responded to her single emoji with palpable excitement at the prospect of a title-holding Vega, who has yet to win a singles title in WWE. Across brand news, referee Jessika Carr gave a similar, wordless response with her single fire emoji. As of writing, the manner in which the inaugural champion will be crowned has yet to be disclosed.

The news follows the introduction of the WWE NXT Women's North American Title on "WWE NXT."