Why Dave Meltzer Calls Recent US Presidential Election 'Great News For Vince McMahon'

Dave Meltzer said that Donald Trump's win in the 2024 election would have to be considered great news for former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon resigned from both WWE and TKO in January, following the sex trafficking lawsuit filed against him by Janel Grant, which was stayed in May pending a non-public Department of Justice investigation into allegations against McMahon. Meanwhile, McMahon's close associate and WWE Hall of Famer, Trump, secured a return to the Oval Office over Vice President Kamala Harris, his second term after presiding over the USA from 2017 to 2021.

Advertisement

Meltzer wrote of the connection between Trump and McMahon in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," opining that it would have to be considered great news for the former WWE chairman, adding that the Trump administration will be "hot on the idea" of the DOJ investigation into McMahon. He noted that Vince and Linda McMahon have a unique marriage, but they do remain married and Mrs. McMahon was key in Trump's electoral campaign, in his inner circle at Mar-a-Lago on election night and expected to be involved with the POTUS going forward.

According to the report, Linda donated at least $10,814,000 to the Trump campaign. Meltzer further speculated that not just McMahon but UFC President Dana White would also be considered immune from most legal matters due to his relationship with the POTUS. However, it's worth noting that Trump's election is likely to have zero effect on Grant's civil suit or the ring boys lawsuit that was recently filed against Vince and Linda McMahon.

Advertisement