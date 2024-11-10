Backstage Details On Planned Implementation Of New WWE Independent Development Program

The WWE recruitment process used to hinge on a tryout. Impress at a tryout, and the WWE Performance Center opened its doors. Don't impress at a tryout, and usually the independent scene awaits. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the new WWE ID program is giving WWE more of a chance to keep an eye on those with potential, and guide them to places that can ready them further.

"Now, if the idea is that they have potential, they'll be signed to deals that were described as similar to the NIL deals that they sign college athletes to. It's not enough money to live on, but it's money and it's a deal that basically means there is a relationship and opens the door," Dave Meltzer wrote. In a flip from the company's previous feelings about the NIL prospects, WWE ID wrestlers will be encouraged to take independent dates from affiliated promotions and train at affiliated schools, and can even be offered contracts from other companies. Should they be offered contracts, WWE has the right of first refusal and can sign the talent instead and bring them to either the Orlando Performance Center or the rumored Las Vegas facility. Talent not from affiliated schools are encouraged to train at affiliated schools.

WWE has announced a large number of WWE ID recruits already, including Jack Cartwheel, Bryce Donovan, Sam Legacy, and many other popular independent and international talent. The recruitment pool stretches from Wrestling Open to GCW to Pro Wrestling NOAH to Booker T's Reality of Wrestling.