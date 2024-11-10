WWE ID Reveals Latest Recruit

Recently, WWE started a new program, titled WWE Independent Development ("WWE ID" for short), with the aim of supporting and further developing independent wrestling schools and talent. As revealed on X, its latest addition ties together both elements.

In exclusive training footage provided by the WWE ID-designated Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center, "The Real Life Action Figure" GAL can be seen practicing his wrestling moves, such as a clothesline, a big toss, and a powerslam. After completing the latter, GAL is handed an envelope with an official WWE ID contract inside, which he happily accepted. In addition, GAL sent a message to his fellow WWE ID prospects.

"Tanned and jacked, ready to attack, The Real Life Action Figure, Big Daddy Red has been ID'd. I've been ready for the big screen for a very long time," GAL said. "Three times men's physique champion, an absolute stud. Look at those peaks. Look at those striations. This is what a top tier athlete looks like. So WWE ID, listen to me now, and believe me later, when you're in mint condition, there is no competition, dummies."

Though he trains out of the Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center in Concord, New Hampshire, GAL was specifically scouted from Wrestling Open, which is centered in Worcester, Massachusetts. Gal brings forth four years of pro experience, with his finisher being called the Striations Bomb.

GAL's entry into the WWE ID program isn't the first to be announced this weekend, as the likes of Marcus Mathers, Sam Hardway Holloway, and Jack "Cartwheel" Summit received theirs as well. Later today, Reality of Wrestling, another WWE ID school, will unveil yet another WWE ID prospect.