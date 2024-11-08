GCW Star Selected For WWE ID Program

Since the announcement of WWE's next game-changing endeavor, the WWE Independent Development program (WWE ID for short), three prospects have already been announced to participate. Today on X, another name has been recruited to the roster: "Cartwheel" Jack Summit. Known for his highly energetic acrobatic maneuvers that have left fans speechless across the world, the Sacramento, California, talent was scouted from Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), an independent promotion that specializes in hardcore wrestling, mixed martial arts, and shoot style matches. Before joining WWE's newest program, Summit's cartwheeling abilities landed him in various promotions outside of GCW, including ROH, AAA, AEW, RevPro, and NWA.

Summit now joins "The Real Deal" Zayda Steel, Bryce Donovan, and "Cold Brew" Cappuccino Jones as the first four to be revealed for WWE ID. Last week, WWE CCO Triple H announced that WWE will join forces with five independent wrestling schools — Reality of Wrestling, the Nightmare Factory, Black and Brave Academy, Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center, and Knokx Pro Academy as designated partners to help, recruit, and develop the next generation of stars. As Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer pointed out after the news on WWE ID broke last week, those who have already signed are not restricted on where they can work or if they can receive contract offers from other promotions. However, WWE does have the right to block the signing of any non-WWE contracts, and sign the talent to a WWE deal instead.

Another WWE ID prospect is set to be announced this weekend at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling event, Super Sunday. Some of the wrestlers scheduled for the show include: Promise Braxton, Rache Chanel, Will Allday, Ice Williams, Cam Cole, Ryan Davidson, and former MLW World Tag Team and IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Richard Holliday.