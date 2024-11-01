Dave Meltzer Addresses WWE's New Independent Development Program

Vastly different from the formula Vince McMahon had for building college athletes and or other green talents from the ground up, rather than relying on already established wrestlers from the independent scene, the landscape of professional wrestling recruitment will change in 2025. WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, announced this week that WWE will join forces with five independent wrestling training schools across the United States to help develop the next pillar of stars through a new program called "WWE Independent Development" ("WWE ID" for short). With much information coming out since this statement, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided more details on the program

Advertisement

According to Dave Meltzer, five schools will be advertised as affiliated with WWE — Booker T's Reality of Wrestling, Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Factory, Seth Rollins' Black & Brave Academy, the Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center, and KnockX Pro Academy. This idea has been in the making since last year, with the important note that WWE will not financially support the five schools mentioned.

Of those participating in these schools, several current students have already signed on the dotted line with this developmental program. Those signed are not restricted on where they can work, unlike the United Kingdom talent, who, after signing with "WWE NXT UK," were massively restricted on where they could take bookings between tapings unless they were affiliated with WWE. The goal is to right the wrongs from what happened overseas. Those names were not released as of yet. Talent is not restricted from taking dates, nor receiving contract offers from other promotions." However, WWE would retain the option to block the offer and sign them to a WWE contract. Regarding contracted talent from "WWE NXT," they might appear for independent shows hosted by these five schools, especially with reduced "NXT" house shows projected.

Advertisement