More WWE ID Signees Revealed In William Regal Video, Bigger Names Reportedly Expected

The WWE ID prospect pool just got a little bigger, courtesy of William Regal. While backstage for Friday's broadcast of "WWE SmackDown," Regal presented indie standouts Marcus Mathers and Sam "Hardway" Holloway with WWE Independent Development ("WWE ID" for short) contracts. Footage of this happening was then released to X, with WWE also confirming that Mathers and Holloway signed their respective deals.

Mathers, a five-year veteran of the squared circle, was scouted from Game Changer Wrestling. Outside of GCW, Mathers has boasted notable appearances at Beyond Wrestling, H2O, and Dreamwave, the latter of which he reigns as the Dreamwave Alternative Champion. Holloway, on the other hand, carries forth two years of pro experience. According to his WWE ID graphic, he is scouted from the International Wrestling Cartel (IWC), where he currently serves as the IWC Super Indy Champion. Elsewhere, Holloway is a regular fixture in Absolute Intense Wrestling and Appalachian Championship Wrestling.

Per a new report from Fightful Select, William Regal isn't the only WWE alumni involved in the WWE ID program. Timothy Thatcher, a former star of "WWE NXT," is also believed to be filling a coaching or training role of some sort for WWE ID.

Fightful also noted that "more familiar" names are expected to be revealed as a part of the WWE ID program. Furthermore, the WWE ID program will reportedly extend to independent wrestling talent that have been previously signed by other major companies, along as they are deemed to be a good fit.

So far, WWE has confirmed eight WWE ID prospects, including the two aforementioned additions as well as GCW's Jack "Cartwheel" Summit and CZW's Zayda Steel.