Austin Theory Was Given Major Kudos By WWE Hall Of Famer

Austin Theory has been a WWE Superstar for just under five years, yet is loaded with accolades. Theory has been a Money in the Bank contract holder, a United States Champion, and a WWE Tag Team Champion, but perhaps one of the most coveted accolades in his career comes in the form of a compliment given by Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

On a recent episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Theory spent some time reminiscing on his contribution to Austin's iconic WrestleMania 38 appearance. Theory recalled helping Vince McMahon, who had taken a Stunner mere moments after Austin did, back up the ramp after the segment's conclusion. During this time, the two men spoke about the segment's impact.

"I don't remember him saying anything back, but I was like, 'That was so f**king awesome.' Like, it was just so cool," Theory recollected.

The segment was just as impactful to Theory off-camera as it was on-camera. Having abstained from alcohol for his entire life, Theory was prepared to celebrate his WrestleMania 38 moment with his first-ever beer out of respect for the Attitude-era Hall of Famer.

"[Austin] comes through the curtain, he's covered in beer on his shirt. He hugs me, and I just taste all the beer — that's enough of the beer I needed," Theory recalled. "He didn't give me a beer, but he was like, 'Hell of a Stunner, kid. That was a great Stunner, that was awesome.'"

Theory kept his post-Stunner leap — the defining moment of his WrestleMania 38 appearance — a secret. Preliminary opinions, Theory worried, would have either spoiled the shock value of the jump or altered his approach to the sell entirely. According to Theory, his secrecy paid off.

"Dude, it is number one," Theory claimed. "We did go crazy. We did."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.