Austin Theory Says He Took The Best Stone Cold Stunner Ever At WWE WrestleMania

Austin Theory is brash, even when it comes to arguing about how good he is at getting his a** kicked.

On the latest episode of the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast, the young WWE phenomenon proudly asserted that when he took a Stone Cold Stunner from Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 last year, he took the move better than anyone else in history.

"I think it is the best," Theory said, thinking back to his sell of the famed finisher. "I don't think it's right up there, I think it's right past it."

Van Vliet pointed out the likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Scott Hall have taken the move, helping make it one of the most famous finishers in pro wrestling history with the way they flailed around to sell its impact. Still, Theory believes his high-flying sell topped every other throughout the move's storied history.

"I mean, we didn't say they didn't [sell the move well], but what are we going based off of, height here?" Theory said with a laugh. "You know, because your boy was a rocket ship."

Theory said he took the move from time to time on the independent scene and would "just jump as high as I could" in order to get a reaction from the crowd. Before WrestleMania 38, Theory and Austin briefly met backstage, and that was when Theory found out the plan was for "Stone Cold" to stun him. "I knew the entire time that that is how I was gonna do it," Theory said about his sell. "And I didn't tell anybody because I didn't want anybody [to go], 'No, don't do that because that'll make this look like this.' It's like, 'Nah, I'm gonna take my moment and that's gonna be it."

