Austin Theory Gives His Thoughts On Working With Vince McMahon

At WrestleMania 38, reigning United States Champion Austin Theory faced off against Pat McAfee — a match that saw McAfee walk away with the win after a roll-up. Following the match, former WWE boss Vince McMahon stepped into the ring to take on McAfee in his first match in over 11 years. McMahon defeated McAfee quickly, however, he would not end up on top at the end of the night. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin made his way to the ring and hit McMahon and Theory with two Stunners that each man took very differently. In an interview with "City News," Theory discussed working with McAfee, McMahon, and Austin during WrestleMania 38.

"Having a great match with Pat McAfee and then after that, having Mr. McMahon and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin standing in the ring together, and then later, me getting stunned into the skies of Dallas, was pretty amazing," Theory said. "You are just flying through the skies man you are literally up in the air flying. It's one of those things, you think about 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and me being one of those guys selling the stunner, I had to put my own stamp on it and being able to share the ring with 'Stone Cold' is definitely a memorable moment."

McMahon has since retired from all roles in WWE following an investigation being launched into his use of company funds. Theory commented on the pressure that he felt when McMahon decided to come back to TV in 2021. "I was 24 at the time, and finding out that you are working with Mr. McMahon, and he said he was never coming back on TV, but he came back to work with me, and I knew I had to stand up and perform," Theory said. "It was a make or break moment for me."