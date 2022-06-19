Since being called up to the main roster in late 2021, Theory has had a quick rise to the top of the WWE, aligning himself with the biggest name from the get-go, Vince McMahon.

Theory’s relationship with the WWE Chairman started after “Survivor Series” 2021 and since then, he’s been involved in storylines with Vince at the forefront, including a match at “WrestleMania 38” against Pat McAfee involving McMahon and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

But according to Theory, the relationship started with a simple comment McMahon made to him backstage right before he made his debut on the main roster. The current United States Champion detailed that conversation during a special appearance on the latest episode of “Out of Character with Ryan Satin.”

“I remember standing right at the mirror at [The Gorilla Position], which is right before you go out, and Mr.McMahon was walking up to go into Gorilla and he told me, ‘Go out there and be confident like I know you are.’ I remember that was like the first message that really resonated with me,” Theory said. “And this was since we had that meeting, which was probably maybe a few weeks before, so this was the first thing I was really hearing right before I was gonna perform.

“That kind of sat with me and I was like, ‘He knows I’m confident, and I know I’m confident and I’m not going to go out there and do something that I don’t know how to do. So, I know I got here so let’s go out there and work.’”

Theory has since won singles gold, been involved in a featured “WrestleMania” match, and continues to establish himself as one of the best young talents in the company at just 24 years of age. And with his well-documented affection for John Cena, it’s likely the two could square off in some capacity when Cena appears on Monday Night “Raw” on June 27 to celebrate 20 years with the WWE.

