WWE superstar Theory has openly acknowledged himself as a huge fan of John Cena’s, with the 16-time World Champion having a major influence on his childhood, leading to people constantly comparing the two wrestlers. The youngest-ever United States Champion has also stated that Cena has been very helpful to him in the past, including the first time they met in “WWE NXT,” where Theory told him how influential he was in his life.

During an interview with The New York Post’s Joseph Staszewski, the 24-year-old went in-depth on the advice Cena has given him throughout the years, directly or indirectly, giving fans insight into his mindset being one of the Cenation Leader’s biggest fans.

“Honestly man, not even advice he’s given me but I think just his character,” Theory said. “Watching him as I was growing up, the whole “Never give up” [slogan.] As cheesy as people may think that sounds, that mentality, that never-give-up mentality is what really helped me through my life and really got me to this point … That’s something that’s been an inspiration to me and that’s definitely somebody that’s a big influence on me and helps me guide my way.”

Theory has been open about seeking a match with Cena, and with the WWE celebrating 20 years of the legend’s career this month while Theory holds the United States Championship — a title with which is Cena is synonymous — there’s a chance we could be inching closer to that match.

The champ has also teased WWE SummerSlam as a potential landing spot for his dream match with Cena, but there’s been no word on when the 16-time World Champion will ditch Hollywood for a bit to come back and wrestle. Cena himself has teased the idea of a comeback, saying he’s “been gone for too long.”

Before that can happen, though, Theory will have to fend off Mustafa Ali, who is looking to take his United States Championship at this Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit New York Post with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]