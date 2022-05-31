Theory will be defending his WWE United States Title at this weekend’s “Hell in a Cell” pay-per-view.

Tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw” featured a match against Ciampa and Mustafa Ali where the stipulation was that if Ali could pull off the victory, he would earn a future U.S. Title shot. Ali did indeed end up winning his match against Ciampa, but that’s when Theory would swerve him and say the U.S. Title match was happening immediately.

Throughout the commercial break, Theory continued the beatdown on Ali. The bell rang as soon as the show was live on television again, and after not much of a battle on the part of Ali, Theory would pick up the victory and retain his U.S. Title.

On his way up the ramp, Adam Pearce interrupted Theory’s celebration and explained that Vince McMahon did like the way he manipulated that match into his favor. However, Vince wants to see a fair fight for the United States Championship, so Ali will get another shot in a match at this weekend’s “Hell in a Cell”. Theory looked displeased at the news as the segment wrapped up.

You can see the updated card for WWE “Hell in a Cell” below:

RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

HELL IN A CELL MATCH

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

