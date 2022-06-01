On June 27, 2002, WWE was gifted the arrival of John Cena, who answered WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle’s open challenge in an impressive fashion. Although Cena lost that night, the future 16-time World Champion left a lasting impression in the eyes of fans that would kickstart a 20-year career.

Fast forward to June of 2022 and the WWE has announced that they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Cena’s WWE debut throughout the entire month of June. They are also encouraging fans to use the hashtag #CenaMonth to share their favorite moments and memories from his career.

Also, as part of the announcement, WWE is telling fans to keep their eyes and ears out for brand-new episodes of WWE Playback that will feature Cena going in-depth on his debut match against Angle, a Cena-themed edition of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist, as well as a bunch of rare and never before seen photos and classic videos.

WWE recently celebrated the 20-year anniversary of Randy Orton in the WWE, but only spent one week doing so. It seems Cena has been given the extended three weeks, giving “The Cenation Leader” more time to plan an in-person return to WWE given his hectic Hollywood schedule.

It’s unclear when we’ll see Cena next in a WWE ring, but the Hollywood star did tease a potential return recently saying it’s been too long since he’s made a comeback. As far as who he’ll face, current United States Champion Austin Theory is a decent pick as he has been very vocal about his love for Cena growing up. Theory has even openly teased a potential match-up between the two in the future.

