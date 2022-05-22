John Cena recently caught up with Adam Glyn of Adam’s Apple where he spoke about the fitness regime that he keeps at the moment. While he is no longer involved in wrestling full-time, that hasn’t changed his approach when it comes to working out and trying to stay as strong as possible.

“Fitness has been a part of my life since I was 13. I don’t change for profession, I change for time. I’m older, so I’ve got to stretch a little bit more, I’ve got to warm up a little bit more, I’ve got to rest a little bit more. Recovery, it’s a thing,” he said. “It’s more just trying to maintain strength. I am 45 now, I try to stay as strong as I can I try to move as much as I can. So, strength compound movements, Olympic lifts, and a smattering of narcissistic showmanship curls here and there. But if you follow my training, it’s kind of been the same for the last 20 years.”

When it comes to professional wrestling, John Cena hasn’t been in the ring since WWE SummerSlam 2021 which is almost a year ago. Right now, his commitment is to acting, and he admitted that it is tough to turn down some of the opportunities coming his way. But he is also aware that he is coming up on his 20th anniversary with the company which he thinks is a big deal, and when asked about potentially returning, Cena simply said, ‘Soon.’

“I know in WWE years, I turn 20 pretty soon, so that’s a big thing from a pretty storied class of folks. Batista, Randy Orton, Brock, we kind of all turn 20 this year. I am aware that is coming around the corner and who knows,” he said. “But it is one of those hard truths to bare, there’s a lot of cool stuff going on and I don’t want to say no to any of these opportunities that are on my doorstep. I don’t know when I will be back, but hopefully, it is soon. I’ve been gone for too long.”

John Cena has been thriving in the world of Hollywood during the past few years, getting the opportunity to take on a plethora of incredible projects. But he was quick to remind everyone that has taken 15 years of hard work in the industry. He encouraged people to not be afraid of failure.

“Be okay with failing, this ‘transition’ has taken 15 years now from The Marine onto now. There’s a lot of failure in there, you guys have watched,” he said. “Don’t be afraid to fail and it’s okay to have a great support system around you, certainly the WWE audience. I’ve said on multiple occasions and I will keep saying it until I have the chance: they made me the man that I am today.”

If you use any quotes from this article please credit Adam Glyn of Adam’s Apple with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]