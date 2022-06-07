John Cena will be back on “WWE Raw” on June 27 and the Peacemaker is ready for a special moment. It was announced on the 6/6 episode of “Raw” that in light of it being 20 years since Cena showed his “ruthless aggression” against Kurt Angle on “SmackDown,” Cena will make his WWE return in Laredo, TX to celebrate his two decades on WWE TV. After the news broke on social media, the man himself expressed his excitement to return to the WWE Universe.

“Been far too long and what a special occasion to be able spend with the WWE Universe,” Cena tweeted. “Laredo, TX, C U soon!!!”

Been far too long and what a special occasion to be able spend with the @WWEUniverse! Laredo, TX, C U soon!!! #WWERaw #CenaMonth https://t.co/wj72M0qMW1 — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 7, 2022

The Leader Of The Cenation last wrestled at SummerSlam 2021 when he took on Roman Reigns in the main event for the WWE Universal Championship. Cena seemingly had the match in hand when he delivered a super Attitude Adjustment off the top rope, but Reigns made a surprising kick-out. Reigns then nailed Cena with a Superman Punch before delivering the final nail in the coffin, a spear, and a clean 1-2-3 victory. Cena remained radio silent for a few days following the loss, but finally voiced his thoughts

“Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the WWE Universe allowed me the opportunity to return and perform,” Cena tweeted after the loss. “Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon.”

Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform. Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 23, 2021

That day will arrive for WWE fans on June 27. Cena had previously hinted at a special occasion for his WWE return in an interview with Adam Glyn of “Adam’s Apple”

“There’s a lot of cool stuff going on and I don’t want to say no to any of these opportunities that are on my doorstep.”

The 6/6 episode of “Raw” had a big angle involving Edge, a former rival of Cena, who was backstabbed by his own faction, The Judgement Day, with Finn Balor ending up joining the group as its newest member. With “The Rated R Superstar” now back to being a solo act could we see a reprisal of his epic feud with Cena? Time will tell.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]