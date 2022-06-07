Huge news dropped on tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw”.

The 16-time World Champion John Cena will be making his way back to “Raw” on June 27 in celebration of his 20-year anniversary with the company.

BREAKING NEWS: @JohnCena returns to #WWERaw on Monday, June 27 to celebrate his 20 Year Anniversary with @WWE. pic.twitter.com/l8yurlx2wX — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022

Cena first debuted with WWE back in June 2002, answering WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle’s open challenge and putting up a valiant effort against the Olympic Gold Medalist. Despite losing, the promise in his abilities led to a long-term WWE career that is recognized as one of the greatest in history.

Along with some teases of possible matches against Kevin Owens and the current WWE United States Champion Theory, Cena recently had an interview with Adam Glyn of “Adam’s Apple” where he teased his return.

“I know in WWE years, I turn 20 pretty soon, so that’s a big thing from a pretty storied class of folks. Batista, Randy Orton, Brock, we kind of all turn 20 this year. I am aware that is coming around the corner, and who knows,” he said. “But it is one of those hard truths to bare, there’s a lot of cool stuff going on and I don’t want to say no to any of these opportunities that are on my doorstep. I don’t know when I will be back, but hopefully, it is soon. I’ve been gone for too long.”

As Cena mentioned, WWE did celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Randy Orton recently in WWE by dedicating a week-long celebration to ‘The Viper’. Batista and Brock both debuted on WWE’s main roster in the Spring of 2002, so it looks like less focus will be put on their 20-year anniversaries with the company this year.

WWE continues encouraging fans to use the hashtag #CenaMonth throughout the month of June to share their favorite moments and memories from his career.

