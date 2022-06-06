Kevin Owens addressed John Cena by his government name on Monday after Cena posted a cryptic Instagram photo of Kevin Owens stepping on the WWE United States Championship. The picture was taken after Kevin Owens defeated John Cena at WWE’s Elimination Chamber event in 2015. The match was then-NXT Champion Kevin Owens’s debut on the main roster. At the time, John Cena was United States Champion and willing to take on all comers, but that was seven years ago.

“Johnathan?” Owens tweeted, technically saying more than Cena. Owens seems to be in the same boat as fans: utterly perplexed.

Is Cena calling out WWE United States Champion Theory? Theory did get a surprising win over hometown favorite Mustafa Ali at last night’s match at “WWE Hell In A Cell.” So, is Cena going to show up on “WWE Raw” and challenge the US Champ? Are we looking at another Cena US Title Open Challenge? Is Cena calling out Kevin Owens?!

Owens has been stuck feuding with Ezekiel (fka Elias) but is seemingly free of that feud with last night’s win over the former troubadour. Is Cena telling Owens that he remembers how they left things in 2015? Much like many tweets on Mondays, this is either a harbinger of things to come on “WWE Raw” or simply a red herring.

Cena hasn’t wrestled on WWE programming since he lost to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE SummerSlam in August. But what are John Cena’s plans? Cena’s Instagram is just random enough that it could mean absolutely nothing, but will that still be the case now that Owens has taken notice? What does the picture mean? Does the picture mean anything? Johnathan?

