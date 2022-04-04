Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Fans pop big as Vince struts down the ramp and into the ring. Vince takes the mic and says allow him to introduce to us, a future WWE Universal Champion – Austin Theory. Some fans boo but the music hits and out comes Theory. Theory takes selfies while walking down the ramp. He enters the ring as fans chant “you suck!” now. Theory stands with Vince and takes a selfie with him as the boos continue. Vince exits the ring and out comes Pat McAfee to a big pop. The World Famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders come out to dance first while The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” plays. McAfee then appears as the cheerleaders open up a walkway. McAfee struts down the ramp with the cheerleaders as fans cheer him on.

The bell rings and McAfee quickly stuns Theory. McAfee unloads and drops Theory with big right hands as Vince looks on from ringside. Theory turns around and works McAfee over, dropping him in the corner. Theory looks at Vince and he’s all smiles in his chair at ringside. McAfee with a big spinning elbow from nowhere to drop Theory as Cole and Saxton cheer him on.

McAfee with a big hurricanrana for a 2 count and a big pop. McAfee wastes some time and Theory drops him, puts a knee to the back and yells out to more boos. Fans start singing McAfee’s “Seven Nation Army” entrance song again as Theory works him over, keeping control and wasting some time to show off. Theory with two suplexes as fans chant “you suck!” again. Theory jogs around the ring, taunting the crowd.

McAfee counters Theory with a suplex of his own for a pop. McAfee charges and knocks Theory off the apron, sending him into the announce table in front of an angry Vince. McAfee exits the ring and puts on a headset to brag on commentary about how he’s beating the hell out of a douchebag. McAfee tosses some water in Theory’s face as payback for Friday, then slams his face into the announce table a few times.

Vince seethes as McAfee brings it back in the ring. McAfee goes to the top and looks out at the crowd as they hum his entrance theme again. McAfee wastes some time but leaps for the Swanton Bomb and misses as Theory moves. Vince smiles now. Theory slams McAfee for a close 2 count. Theory shows some frustration to the referee now.

Theory stomps on McAfee. Theory tells Vince to watch what happens when he goes to the top now. Theory climbs up as fans boo him. McAfee jumps up and rocks Theory with a right hand, stunning Theory. McAfee climbs up for a superplex but Theory fights back. Theory shoves McAfee to the mat but he does a back-flip and lands on his feet. Theory is shocked. McAfee leaps back to the top with one jump, then he hits the superplex for a big pop. McAfee crawls over for the pin but Theory kicks out just in time.

McAfee stands tall and hulks up. He goes for the punt kick but Theory dodges it, then takes McAfee down by his knees. Theory with another shot. Theory looks out at Vince for more encouragement. Theory mounts McAfee with right hands. Theory talks trash in McAfee’s face but McAfee is defiant. Theory goes for The ATL but McAfee counters and rolls him up for the pin to win.

Winner: Pat McAfee

– After the match, Cole goes crazy on commentary as McAfee stands tall. The music hits and fans pop big time for him. McAfee hits the corner to pose as fans cheer him on. Theory sits up against the barrier, bummed out. Vince walks over and has some words with Theory, pointing up at McAfee, who is still celebrating. McAfee looks down at Vince and Theory from the corner. The music stops and McAfee apparently called Vince out. Vince has some words with McAfee but we can’t really hear what they’re saying. Some fans boo as it looks like Vince is walking away. Vince stops and takes his coat off for a big pop. Vince undoes his tie and his shirt as McAfee invites him in the ring. Cole and Saxton are begging McAfee to apologize. Vince takes off his button-up to reveal a tank top and fans pop big time. Vince enters the ring and there’s a referee now.

Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee

The referee meets Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee in the middle of the ring. Vince is jacked. Vince backs up and taunts McAfee, but that just allows Austin Theory to drop McAfee from behind.

Theory exits the ring but Vince is still there. The bell rings and Vince clotheslines McAfee. Vince sends Theory into the turnbuckles now. Vince tells McAfee to bring it and McAfee charges but Vince clotheslines him. Fans chant “you still got it!” as Vince continues to take his time. He man-handles McAfee some, yells in his face and launches him face-first into the turnbuckles.

The crowd rallies for McAfee as he gets back to his feet. They stare each other down from the corners. McAfee goes to charge but Theory trips him from behind on the floor, then yanks him into the ring post below the belt. Vince continues to toy around with McAfee.

Theory hops on the apron and brings a Dallas Cowboys football to the Chairman. Vince takes the football and acts like he’s going to punt it into the crowd but he stops. He does this to the other side of the crowd and now they boo him. Vince finally punts the ball into McAfee’s chest for the pin to win.

Winner: Mr. McMahon

