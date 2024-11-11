Demolition's Smash Calls Recent WWE NXT Match One Of The Best He's Ever Seen

The landscape of pro wrestling has significantly changed since Demolition demolished their way through the WWE tag team division. However, according to Smash in an interview with "Hitting The Turnbuckle," one recent bout on "NXT" caught his attention and the match was so good he's ranked it at the top of his list.

Advertisement

"I watched the ladies wrestling and it was on NXT, it was a six-man tag, and it was one of the best matches I've seen," Smash recalled.

The veteran further explained that he couldn't believe how good the bout was and claimed that he's never seen male wrestlers pull off what they did in the match. "I don't watch a lot of wrestling, I'm pretty busy doing a lot of things — but, in the last year or so, I think the tag team wrestling has gotten way better than it was."

Smash then recalled how he and Ax worked with the best tag teams in their prime years, and had fun, good matches every night. "When I watched wrestling three/four years ago, it seemed like the guys didn't even want to be together sometimes, they were just thrown together." Smash added that this seems to have changed lately, and the veteran seemed more hopeful about the future of tag team wrestling.

Advertisement

Demolition additionally commented on the prospect of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and whether Vince McMahon prevented it from happening or not. The duo believed that it wasn't possible during the former WWE Chairman's tenure, but now that he's gone, he's hopeful they can repair their relationship with WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hitting The Turnbuckle" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.