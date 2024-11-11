WWE's Titus O'Neil Addresses Absence From The Ring And Future Plans

WWE star Titus O'Neil hasn't competed inside a wrestling ring since 2020 and has predominately focused on charity work as well as being a Global Ambassador for the company. However, the former WWE Tag Team Champion is now looking to achieve success in a new chapter of his life, speaking on "Busted Open Radio," O'Neil shared his ambition to establish himself in the film and television industry, highlighting the wrestlers-turned-actors whose accomplishments he hopes to replicate.

"My life, it's not centered around just being in the ring," O'Neil said. "I enjoy competing, I enjoy entertaining but honestly at this point in my life I have so many projects that are coming up with film and television, that's an area that I've had a desire to go through...I've really sunk my teeth into hopefully having some success and a lot of success in comparison to my counterparts that have also moved into that space. Dave Bautista, John Cena, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. I want to be able to have my name in the lights with those guys not just because of my background and past with the WWE or my position with the WWE, I want to be great cause I want to be great at everything I do."

Back in 2022, O'Neil underwent surgery on his knee, but kept the status of his injury private leading many to believe that he was officially retiring from professional wrestling. O'Neil has been hinting at an in-ring return.

