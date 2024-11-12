Rikishi Comments On Sami Zayn's Involvement In Current WWE Bloodline Story

It's no secret that WWE Hall of Famer and father of the Usos and Solo Sikoa, Rikishi, is fully invested in the story of the original Bloodline versus the "bad" Bloodline. He makes his opinions on the storyline and how his sons are treated within the company known frequently on his "Off the Top" podcast, and this week, Rikishi addressed Sami Zayn's involvement in the story after Zayn officially reunited with Roman Reigns and Jimmy and Jey Uso on "WWE SmacDown," ending the show with their "ones up" in the middle of the ring before Survivor Series: WarGames. Rikishi, however, is hesitant to believe all is well.

Advertisement

"I don't trust him, and so, at the end of the day, blood is always going to be thicker than water," he said. "I'm sure Sami Zayn's number is up — meaning, they watching from all corners. Left, right, to the middle to the back. You got much more Bloodline now."

Rikishi recalled that Zayn wasn't a fan favorite when he joined the Bloodline and explained that he thinks Zayn only gained popularity alongside the group, and that joining the Bloodline changed his life. The legend said that he had some advice for Zayn, who he hopes can be an asset to his sons' faction alongside his nephew. Rikishi said that if Zayn "stays in his lane," he's going to be "cashing big checks."

"Tread lightly when you're coming to the Bloodline. Tread lightly," he said. "Stay afloat, man. You're in a good spot with the Bloodline."

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Off the Top" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.