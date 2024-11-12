Linda McMahon Reportedly 'Highly Likely' To Join Cabinet Of New Trump Administration

Linda McMahon has been tipped as a front-runner for Donald Trump's cabinet as he transitions back into his role as United States President. McMahon was appointed to Trump's transition team as co-chair following his defeat of soon-to-be former Vice President Kamala Harris in last week's election, but she can also be expected to stay on with Trump's administration, with both Reuters and FOX Business reporter Charles Gasparino reporting her to be the leading candidate for the Department of Commerce.

BREAKING NEWS: Theyre not eating to cats and dogs down at Mar-a-Lago but there's a hunger games feel to the jockeying for @realDonaldTrump cabinet posts, sources close to the matter tell me. @VivekGRamaswamy is said to want State Dept., but may end up at Homeland Security;... — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) November 11, 2024

McMahon has been a major donor and supporter to Trump's three presidential campaigns over the past decade. In 2016, McMahon donated $6 million to Rebuilding America Now, a Super PAC (Political Action Committee) supporting the eventual POTUS, later being nominated by Trump as administrator of the Small Business Administration and sworn in on February 14, 2017. She resigned from the role in March 2019, effective in April, to sit as chair of the America First Action Super PAC supporting Trump, raising approximately $83 million for his 2020 re-election campaign. For the President-elect's 2024 campaign, McMahon reportedly contributed over $10 million.

Linda and her husband, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, were sued in October under allegations that they did not act to prevent sexual abuse endured by five anonymous clients at the hands of former WWE referee Mel Phillips while they worked for the company as a ring boys.