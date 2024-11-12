Jon Moxley Discusses The Need For Change In AEW

Jon Moxley is waging war on AEW, even as the promotion's new champion, and in his quest to rid the company of any deadwood or bad actors, he has branded himself an agent of change.

In a new interview with the "New York Post" (h/t "411Mania"), he said that change is long overdue.

"It's going to be whatever we make it," Moxley said. "Whatever we stand up and take ownership of this opportunity. It can be whatever the fu*k we want it to be. There are no rules. Any rules we have, 'We have to have interviews on the set that look like this. We have to have this at this time. We have to put this up.' Any rules we have are just things we put on ourselves."

Moxley believes that pro wrestling is constantly evolving, emphasizing that wrestlers need to keep pace.

"You have to stay evolving with it or you get left behind," Moxley continued.

He hopes to build around an attitude of change both in and out of the ring. Moxley touts changes in production, preparation, and creative direction, and wants the company to believe there is no part of the show that doesn't matter, from the top of the card to the bottom. He cited an overheard backstage comment as the flashpoint for him.

"This individual said, 'Well, it's bottom of the card, it doesn't matter.' Can you imagine saying that? You're f***ing fired," Moxley exclaimed. "Go work at Sunglass Hut. You should be f***ing pistol-whipped for saying that. For one, everybody that is on the top of the card was at one time on the bottom of the card. That's how it works. You climb the ladder."