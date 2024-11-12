Big Bill Details Alcoholism In WWE, Split From Enzo Amore

AEW star Big Bill is in the best shape of his career, engaged to AEW presenter Lexy Nair, and playing the right hand man of Chris Jericho. While he was a fan favorite in WWE alongside Enzo Amore as "Big Cass," his WWE run ended in controversy and led to one of the darkest chapters in his life, which he recently opened up about on "Talk Is Jericho."

"My drinking had gotten completely out of control, and I had done a good job hiding it for a while," Bill recalled. "I was incredibly depressed, self-medicating." Bill then recalled how he started showing up late to the buildings shows were taking place in, which was incredibly out of character for him. In summer 2017, Bill suffered an injury and had to take time off from work to recover. However, the star claims this was bad for his internal demons, as he now had more time than ever to drink.

By the time he was set to return, he simply put a few "band-aids" on his struggles and got his act together. "I thought I could fix this on my own, put the band-aids on, I'll just quit drinking; that's not how it works," he claimed. Bill recalled that he quickly slipped back into his depression and drinking, but then people began to pick up that something was wrong. He admitted that others finally saw how bad things were when he went on the European tour. "So then I got fired because (...) yeah, the European tour, on a bus, I was like just out of control."

