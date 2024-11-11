AEW's Big Bill Remembers Hitting Rock Bottom After WWE Firing

Throughout the last three years, Big Bill, previously known as Big Cass, has found success wrestling in AEW since being fired from WWE, but the road to achieving greatness hasn't been easy for the former AEW World Tag Team Champion. In a recent interview on "Talk Is Jericho," Big Bill described his life after being released by WWE, which saw him in the throes of alcohol abuse.

"So I got fired, had money in the bank, and a roof over my head," Bill remembered. "Nothing fiscally to really worry about, and nothing but free time. I was a full-blown alcoholic at that time...I was drinking sun up to sun down every day. And then I went to that show in Philadelphia, House of Hardcore and I cut off my drinking earlier in the day, because I don't want to wrestle while having a ton of alcohol in my system and that was a huge mistake, because within a few hours, I had a seizure from alcohol withdrawal...I had that seizure and then I was like, I need to get myself together."

Big Bill continued to share the struggles he had with alcohol addiction, including having an alcohol delivery service come to his house every day to drop off liquor and telling the driver that he was hosting the company every day. He admitted to feeling embarrassed about lying to the delivery service and explained that he was able to find assistance from Doug Lawson who was a personal trainer who helped him regain his fitness and achieve sobriety.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.