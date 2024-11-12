AEW's Big Bill Credits Harrowing Incident With Saving His Life

Before his stint with AEW and after his release from WWE, Big Bill ended up going down a dark path, infamously suffering a seizure from alcohol withdrawal during a House of Hardcore event. On "Talk Is Jericho," Bill recalled being told to get into a rehab program after another incident, but revealed that this didn't immediately solve things for him.

Advertisement

"I was put on a Zoom call with DDP, my mom, Enzo, Lexi — who is my fiancée now — (...) and the guy, the other guy on the call was the guy from WWE's recovery program," Bill recalled. He then noted that he went to rehab to appease everyone on the call, and admitted that he had a relapse during this time. "A few very dark, very, very dark moments after that — the seizure in Philadelphia made that look like a f**king cakewalk." Bill further admitted that he once became a missing person around this time, after locking himself in a New Jersey hotel room, but that police located him.

However, by January 2020, he went back into rehab for the final time and kicked his habit. Bill also praised Shannon Moore for helping him through his recovery journey, even convincing him to continue the program for one more week. "And then that week something clicked, and I completely surrendered," he claimed, noting how he finally found common ground with everyone in the program and learned from them. "Getting sober was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life, but god it was the best thing I've ever done in my life."

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.