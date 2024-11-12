TKO President Mark Shapiro Addresses Prospect Of Gambling On WWE

Sports betting platforms have yet to receive approval to offer wagers on WWE events, as the idea has become a grey area in recent years. Some believe that there is no harm in betting on professional wrestling, due to other forms of entertainment such as reality television, esports, and award shows already being given the green light for gambling. However, others believe WWE's scripted nature should immediately discount any argument towards wrestling having a place in the betting scene. Speaking with "CNBC," TKO President Mark Shapiro weighed in on the idea of fans placing bets on WWE matches, clarifying that it's nowhere close to coming to fruition.

"It's not happening, we're not doing that. We're scripted. Look, years ago I ran Dick Clark productions, we had enough challenge keeping the American Music Awards and the Golden Globe winners under wraps with an auditor that was there. We're not going to be asking Triple H, Paul Levesque, who runs our creative to keep his scripts so under wraps that we can start sports betting. It just doesn't jive. We'll do it with the UFC, we are doing it with the UFC, and it's really growing and keep it mind it really lends itself to sports betting ... so many props you can bet on and the youth, young men specifically, love it."

Last year, WWE explored legalizing gambling on their programming, especially after partnering with DraftKings. However, DraftKings refrains from releasing odds for WWE matches due to state gambling restrictions. Last year, WrestlingInc. contacted 13 states about legalizing betting on WWE, all of which either rejected the idea or cited challenges that would arise with state commission regulations.

