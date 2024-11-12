AEW's Jeff Jarrett Reacts To WWE Star The Rock's GQ Shoot

Much like the 2015 viral meme, Jeff Jarrett currently finds himself asking "What are those?" The source of Jarrett's question comes from the "2024 Men of the Year" issue of GQ magazine, which honored Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Entertainer of the Year. Not only did Johnson receive this distinction, but he also graced the cover of the magazine in a white t-shirt and jeans. Elsewhere in the issue, readers can see the rest of Johnson's cover shoot photographs, including a pair with a blue theme. On the latest episode of "My World" podcast, AEW star Jeff Jarrett shared his reaction to this particular set of images.

In one photo, Johnson is wearing a blue leather jacket along with a pair of black ERL leggings, with black shorts over them. Surrounding his feet is a pair of black, chunky sneakers by Balenciaga. "What are the shoes? What am I looking at Conrad [Thompson], for real?" Jarrett asked. "Look, okay, [it's] stylish. The shoes just jump off the page, like what do we got going on down there? What are those?"

When asked to identify his favorite part of Johnson's outfit, Jarrett pointed toward its top half. "I like the jacket on the left. I like the leather. [It does look like a wrestling jacket], I can go for that. The leggings, I've never been much on the leggings and long gym shorts [combo]."

Alongside Johnson's blue-leather jacket photograph, Jarrett saw one of him wearing a navy-blue hoodie, t-shirt, and sweatpants set by ERL, similar to "pajamas" as Jarrett described. The former two items are inscribed with "Venice."

In the world of WWE, Johnson last appeared in the closing moments of WWE Bad Blood. There is no word on when Johnson will return to WWE television.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My World" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.