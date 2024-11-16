Austin Theory Is Glad He Got To Keep His Name In WWE

Briefly after Austin Theory became a full-time main roster star, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon decided to change his on-screen name to just "Theory." McMahon is no stranger to shortening or changing wrestlers names on the main roster, with both current and former stars such as Mustafa Ali, Shotzi Blackheart, Matt Riddle and Tommaso Ciampa all having her their first or last name removed. Since Triple H took control of creative in 2022, several talent have reverted back to their original name and on a recent episode of "Insight," Theory discussed WWE wanting to change his name when he first arrived from the indie scene as well as being thrilled that he's finally regained his first name.

"On the main roster it was funny like walking in one day and just here's what you're doing today and somebody gives it to me and I read it and it's like, 'wait Theory?'" Theory chuckled. "'Like I'm just Theory now?' and the guy's like, 'yeah I thought they would have told you,' I'm like, you know nobody was going to tell me. So I had to go have a conversation about that, figure out what it was but we got it back on track. We're back to Austin Theory."

According to Theory, WWE's decision to alter his name was partly due to the fact that Stone Cold Steve Austin had already held the "Austin" moniker within the company. The former United States Champion also explained that he's always tried to give his name meaning, stating that a theory is unproven, it's not a fact and if you're unproven, you can always get better.

