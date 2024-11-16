Austin Theory Reflects On Holding WWE MITB Briefcase

Heading into the 2022 Money in the Bank event, seven men were confirmed for their respective ladder match. In a last-minute twist, however, Theory was announced as a surprise eighth entrant and later won the whole thing. During a recent interview with "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Theory opened up about his Men's Money in the Bank victory, noting that he found out about it the same day as the premium live event.

"I feel like a lot of people were kind of looking at me crazy because I did the match with Bobby [Lashley earlier in the night]. Then I was told 'Hey, after this, you need to come to the room with everybody for the Money in the Bank.' Okay, I do the match with Bobby. Go in there, [WWE officials say] 'Theory is over.' I'm like 'Oh s***, here we go.' So I went out there and then I'm standing in the MGM Grand [Garden Arena], the top of the ladder, holding a briefcase. Then somebody's like, Vince [McMahon] wants you to cut a promos, so I get the mic and I just start talking trash. But that was such a cool moment for me because the Money in the Bank, it meant so much to me."

According to Theory, his fifth-grade self thought of Money in the Bank as the coolest match of all. After actually competing in one, though, its overall ranking has declined a bit in Theory's book, particularly due to the physical pain and damage that comes along with it.

Four months after claiming the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase, Theory cashed it on United States Champion Seth Rollins. Unfortunately for Theory, his cash-in was tainted by interference from Bobby Lashley, which allowed Rollins to hit a stomp to retain his title.

