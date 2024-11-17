Enzo Amore's Injury Cost Him And Big Bill Feud With WWE Hall Of Famers

AEW star Big Bill, formerly known as Big Cass in WWE, has disclosed that he and his former tag team partner in WWE, Enzo Amore, were originally scheduled to feud against a Hall of Fame tag team as their first main roster feud.

Bill and Amore first featured in "WWE NXT" during their run with WWE, before being called up to the main roster in 2016 as part of the WWE Draft. Bill, who now plies his trade in AEW, was a recent guest on his Learning Tree leader Chris Jericho's "Talk is Jericho" podcast, where he stated that he and Enzo were to feud with the Dudley Boyz, but the plans were scrapped after Enzo's unfortunate injury at the Payback show in 2016.

"It was supposed to be the Dudleys but then Enzo got knocked out on pay-per-view," revealed Bill when asked about their first feud in WWE. "So I had to work singles for a month or two. I had a segment with you [Jericho], I was working a bunch of different singles stuff."

The AEW star then recalled that Enzo and Cass's first important feud was against Jericho and Kevin Owens. "He [Enzo] came back and our first feud was with you and Kevin going into SummerSlam. That was awesome — and we kind of extended that past SummerSlam for a little bit," said Bill.

Jericho then revealed that he informed Vince McMahon that he and Owens could work with Enzo and Cass until the following year's WrestleMania. Enzo and Cass's feud with Jericho and Owens led to a match at SummerSlam in 2016, where Jeri-KO emerged victorious.

